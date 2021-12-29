Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.47) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/14/2021 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.74) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/1/2021 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 440 ($5.91).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 601 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 564.86. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.