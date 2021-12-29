iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.06

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 87868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $268,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $94,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
