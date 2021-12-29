iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.06

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 87868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $268,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $94,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

