iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.88

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.88 and last traded at $114.56, with a volume of 59838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,227,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.