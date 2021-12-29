Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.84. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 10,950 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.