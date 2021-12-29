Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.39

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.39 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 2,041 ($27.44), with a volume of 713742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050.32 ($27.56).

A number of research firms recently commented on JMAT. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($33.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.98) to GBX 2,500 ($33.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.64) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.31) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.45. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.41) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,414.84). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($36.15) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($433.77). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,578.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

