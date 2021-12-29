Kalata Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,584.00 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Kalata has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $190,584.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

