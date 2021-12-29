Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $3.49. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 13,811,906 shares trading hands.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $271.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846,918 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.