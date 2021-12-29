Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of KELTF remained flat at $$3.62 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

