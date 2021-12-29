Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $429.83

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 429.83 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 459 ($6.17). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 448 ($6.02), with a volume of 7,650 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.80) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 429.83. The company has a market cap of £491.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

