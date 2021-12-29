Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Cap of $374,450.21

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $374,450.21 and $10,343.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

