Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.28. Landec shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 56,734 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Landec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $331.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landec in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Landec in the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Landec in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.