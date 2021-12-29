Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Shares Down 1.1%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

LDGYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.