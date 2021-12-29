Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.75

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and traded as high as $28.89. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

