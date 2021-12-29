Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 43,699 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 3.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.31% of Otis Worldwide worth $109,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,844. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

