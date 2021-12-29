Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.20% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $138,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,943. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.82.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

