Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $84.04 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,296 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 2.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.29% of Ball worth $84,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,253. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

