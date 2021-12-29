Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $95.54 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $95,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.95. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,222. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

