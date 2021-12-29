Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,028 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 2.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.22% of Motorola Solutions worth $85,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $271.26. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,148. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.60 and a twelve month high of $270.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

