Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 21,432 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $154,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.18. 3,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

