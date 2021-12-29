Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Down 2.1%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.14. 117,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 687,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 405,001 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

