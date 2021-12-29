Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.