Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.88. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 8,909 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $75.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $163,530. Company insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.