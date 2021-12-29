Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Down 5.1%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 169,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,306,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 14,555.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)
Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
