Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of LAC opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $41.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
