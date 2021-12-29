Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of LAC opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

