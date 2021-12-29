Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 3% Higher

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 8,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 58,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.98 million and a PE ratio of -24.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (TSE:LN)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

