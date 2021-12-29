LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.25 Million

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $96.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $76.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $384.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $425.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LYTS opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

