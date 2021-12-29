LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 919.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373,345 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $53,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.