LSV Asset Management Sells 156,620 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,620 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.87% of M.D.C. worth $61,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 869.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 154.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDC opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

