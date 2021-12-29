LSV Asset Management Sells 40,960 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $72,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $716.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $728.38. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

