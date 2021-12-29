LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $98,750,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

LYB opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

