Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.89

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$109.89 and traded as high as C$123.34. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$123.34, with a volume of 174 shares traded.

MEQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

