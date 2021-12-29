MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $452,016.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $33.08 million and $452,016.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.85 or 0.07867604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.75 or 1.00359421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051668 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

