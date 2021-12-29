Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.24

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.24 and traded as high as C$29.41. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$29.24, with a volume of 13,139 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.24.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

