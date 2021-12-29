Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

MRNS opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

