McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $314.00 at Tigress Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $271.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $269.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

