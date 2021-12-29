McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $225.09

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 225.09 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.97). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.97), with a volume of 10,396 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

