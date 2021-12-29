Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $227.90, but opened at $219.36. Medpace shares last traded at $218.30, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,297 shares of company stock worth $61,941,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

