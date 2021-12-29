Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302,496 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 1.7% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.27% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

