Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$5.98 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

