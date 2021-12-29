Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $544.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

