Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $18,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

