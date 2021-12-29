Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 106.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

