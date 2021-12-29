Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Trading Up 0%

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 9,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.