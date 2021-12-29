Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

