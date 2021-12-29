Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.73

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.76. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 3,570 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 373,523 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 714,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

