Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.19

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and traded as high as $80.00. Moog shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 387 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $724.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

