National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.96. National HealthCare shares last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 29,288 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

