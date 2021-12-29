Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $9.50. Neonode shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 32,947 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative net margin of 92.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.37%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Neonode in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Neonode in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

