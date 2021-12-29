Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 80,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 279,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.