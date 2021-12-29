Neutrino Dollar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00089479 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

